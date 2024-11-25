Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $420,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 47.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,610,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,843,000 after buying an additional 2,121,940 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $33,573,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $19,306,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,905,000 after purchasing an additional 988,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,386,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 644.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

