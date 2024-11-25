Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $364,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in American Tower by 3.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 225,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 68,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $204.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

