Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $387,000 Investment in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Semrush during the second quarter worth $123,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Semrush by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Semrush news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $55,195.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,211 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,728.32. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $116,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,967.81. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,123 shares of company stock worth $2,320,088. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEMR opened at $14.17 on Monday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 177.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

