Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENOV. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter valued at about $51,341,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovis by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after buying an additional 665,208 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,104,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,937,000 after buying an additional 442,051 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enovis by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after buying an additional 352,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Enovis by 16.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,403,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,479,000 after acquiring an additional 346,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENOV opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.91. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $65.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $505.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.44 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

