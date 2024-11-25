Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 6,168 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,201,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,798,000 after purchasing an additional 67,409 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $1,951,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 281.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 395,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,457,000 after buying an additional 291,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 49,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $58.87 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -66.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

