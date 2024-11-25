Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter worth $212,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

CVR Partners stock opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.28. CVR Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.94.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Activity at CVR Partners

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 23,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,644,051.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,755.52. This represents a 75.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 64,792 shares of company stock worth $4,551,843 over the last three months.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

