Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 13,680 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1,095.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 243,272 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 647.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $79,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.93.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.