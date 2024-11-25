Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 173,138 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 173,138 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 95,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPT stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $3.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

