Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 21,001 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,001 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $42.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vornado Realty Trust

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.