Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $358,000 Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 13,275.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,395,000 after buying an additional 1,213,069 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PVH by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,320,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,668,000 after purchasing an additional 296,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 6,471.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,611,000 after purchasing an additional 284,739 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,623,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,382,000 after purchasing an additional 284,269 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,542,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE PVH opened at $103.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $85.49 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.36.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PVH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

