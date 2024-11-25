Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $687,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 97.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 63,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LZ stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

