Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in N-able in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in N-able by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in N-able by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,813,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,193,000 after buying an additional 116,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in N-able by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 575,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in N-able by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at N-able

In other N-able news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $208,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 322,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,972.96. This trade represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

N-able Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. N-able had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. N-able’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

N-able Profile

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.



