Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.57% of Littelfuse worth $37,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $243.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.55. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.91 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

