Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $163,639.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,018.86. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,502.16. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,799 shares of company stock worth $537,082 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lyft by 55.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 430.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $636,603,000 after purchasing an additional 782,736 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 592.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

