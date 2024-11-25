Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Up 6.6 %
MRIN opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.55. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.45.
About Marin Software
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.