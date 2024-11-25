Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Up 6.6 %

MRIN opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.55. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

