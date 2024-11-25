Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 122,815 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 122,815 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $76,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Antero Resources by 357.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AR opened at $33.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.50 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

