Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $39.61 Million Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,941,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,989 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.34% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $39,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 97.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 125,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 61,682 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3,160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 382,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 371,028 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 239,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 151,253 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $10.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.81%.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

