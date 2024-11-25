Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $41.45 Million Holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,314,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,067 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $41,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In other news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,422,158.25. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $2,317,496.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares in the company, valued at $16,314,595.60. The trade was a 12.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,366,077 shares of company stock worth $125,011,332. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 5.0 %

ALKT stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

