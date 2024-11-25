Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $43.40 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562,227 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.59% of Celsius worth $43,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 3,116.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 353.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $29.31 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

