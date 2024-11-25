Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $52.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,411 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Timken were worth $52,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Timken in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 1,905.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Timken during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Timken by 64.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Timken Stock Up 1.0 %

TKR opened at $75.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.80. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $2,297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,895,606.15. This trade represents a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.