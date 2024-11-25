Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $72.75 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.61% of TopBuild worth $72,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in TopBuild by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.44.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $373.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.05. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $291.98 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

