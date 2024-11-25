Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $82.64 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.11% of Thomson Reuters worth $82,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 505,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,136,000 after buying an additional 235,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $161.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $138.09 and a 1-year high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

