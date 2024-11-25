Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,672,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,181 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Farmland Partners worth $38,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 56.9% during the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 812,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 294,980 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 68.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

FPI stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FPI

Farmland Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.