Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 567,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $76,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $112,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $68,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.19.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

