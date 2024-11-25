Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,277 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.47% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $52,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $84.85 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $735,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,747.30. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $810,273.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,904.95. The trade was a 34.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $3,187,300. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

