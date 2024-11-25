Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 124,848 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,848 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.98% of WisdomTree worth $45,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree by 21.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,332,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 410,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 588.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,644 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the second quarter worth about $989,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in WisdomTree by 7.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,788,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 194,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WT. Northcoast Research cut WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

WisdomTree stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.16. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other WisdomTree news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 948,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,051.98. This represents a 9.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 67,869 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $735,699.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,240,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,169,263.88. This trade represents a 0.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

