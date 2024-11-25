Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,111 Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.24% of Oddity Tech worth $51,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODD. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Oddity Tech by 267.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oddity Tech by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Oddity Tech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $45.56 on Monday. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 4.40.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.47 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

