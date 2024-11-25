Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 76,750 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,254,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $62,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,425,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 302,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,539,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 53,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 80,807 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NOMD opened at $17.77 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

