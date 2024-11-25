Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 78,443 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,785,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hayward were worth $42,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 2,710.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hayward by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,927.33. This represents a 22.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,872.04. The trade was a 16.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,857 shares of company stock worth $3,416,677 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Hayward Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $16.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $227.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

