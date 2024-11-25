Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181,741 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 329,557 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.16% of Las Vegas Sands worth $59,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,828 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 97.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,743 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.0 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,724. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

