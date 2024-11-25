Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,390 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.15% of ONE Gas worth $48,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 55.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 287,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,520,000 after acquiring an additional 102,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 142,865 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 72,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 50,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $77.87 on Monday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $78.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.10.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

