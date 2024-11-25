MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,625 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 176,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MIN opened at $2.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $2.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0201 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

