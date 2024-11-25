Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 63.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 115.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $75.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 141.60 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average of $63.65.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 452.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

