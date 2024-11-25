Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 5,961 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3,544,900.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 235,548 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 90.45, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.17%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

