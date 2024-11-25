Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2024

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOFree Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,488 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This trade represents a 65.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.50 on Monday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.