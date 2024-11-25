Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,488 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This trade represents a 65.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.2 %
FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
