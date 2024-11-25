Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 15,400 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 93.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 367.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

