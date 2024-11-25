Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 50.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total value of $307,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,871.40. This trade represents a 11.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $450,596.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,362.60. The trade was a 10.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $1,455,622. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.6 %
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
