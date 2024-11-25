Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $121,000 in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 268,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

OXLC stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.86%.

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.