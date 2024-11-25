Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $206,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 36,732.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 245,005 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,333,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after buying an additional 27,664 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $124.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.79 and a 200 day moving average of $130.32. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.62%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.