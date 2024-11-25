Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,581,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after buying an additional 262,451 shares during the period.

BGR stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $13.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0754 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

