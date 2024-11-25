Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,189 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,910,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,009,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 308,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 101,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $47.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $48.35.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Citizens Financial Group's revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

