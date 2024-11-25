Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,124,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,943,000 after buying an additional 173,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,317,000 after acquiring an additional 272,696 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 188,980 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 984,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $49.63 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

