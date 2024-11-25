Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 678.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $3,074,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,564,000. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 43,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,378,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.