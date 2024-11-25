Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,510 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 278,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.65.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

