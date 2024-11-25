Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 65,890 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,890 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 293,929 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 357,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 108,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $17.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

