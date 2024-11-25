Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 832 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,373.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,894,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,478 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 304,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 259,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,049,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of KRE opened at $67.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

