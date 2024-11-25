Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.86% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 840.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the second quarter valued at about $227,000.

JUNW opened at $30.01 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

