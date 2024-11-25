Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,257,000 after buying an additional 765,206 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 925,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,324,000 after acquiring an additional 704,639 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $87,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $55,986,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2,291.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,836,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.79.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC lowered their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The trade was a 1.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

