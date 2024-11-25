Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,516 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 63,486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 827.0% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $6,405,744.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,776.03. The trade was a 58.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

