Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Generac by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. The trade was a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at $25,051,789.49. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $189.08 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $195.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.